Does Medicare Cover Stair Lifts?

As young homebuyers, we often overlook the future when climbing stairs might become a challenge. Some regret not opting for…

As young homebuyers, we often overlook the future when climbing stairs might become a challenge. Some regret not opting for a single-floor home as they get older. Yet, financial constraints or emotional ties to a current residence often hinder such a move.

Stair lifts offer a practical solution for those living with mobility and disability issues to access upper floors. This option, however, doesn’t come cheap. Learn how much stair lifts cost, whether Medicare covers them and strategies for paying.

[READ: How SHIPs Can Help With Your Medicare Questions and Problems]

Understanding Stair Lifts and Home Mobility Needs

Stair lifts are professionally installed, mechanical devices designed to transport people up and down stairs. They typically consist of a rail mounted to the treads of stairs with a chair or lifting platform attached.

Users sit on the chair or platform wearing a seat belt or safety bar and are transported along the rail. (They should not be confused with lift chairs, which are normal chairs with a motorized lifting device to help people with mobility issues safely get up and sit down.)

Stair lifts are commonly used by individuals who are prone to falls, have disabilities or are living with chronic diseases that affect mobility, such as:

— Arthritis

— Multiple sclerosis

— Muscular dystrophy

— Paralysis

— Parkinson’s disease

— Spinal cord injuries

[Read: 7 Ways to Reduce Health Care Costs in Retirement]

Average Costs of Stair Lifts

Stair lift costs vary based on staircase complexity and layout. According to various estimates, a basic installation on a straight staircase typically starts around $2,000. However, for curved or custom-designed staircases, costs can climb to $30,000.

Key factors affecting stair lift pricing

Elements that also impact the cost include:

— Accessories. Most stair lifts come in basic and deluxe models. The costlier stair lifts offer footrests, a remote control, enhanced safety sensors and key locks.

— Operating costs. The cost of electricity to operate a modern stair lift is comparable to that of many small household appliances. You may also opt for a backup battery in case your home loses power during a storm.

— Seat features. There are several seat styles to choose from, such as collapsible, angled seats that allow users to slightly recline or swivel seats that allow the individual to get out of the chair without twisting.

— Weight capacity. Selecting a make and model of a stair lift that can support the user’s weight is an important consideration. For instance, a lightweight user with minimal stair usage may suffice with a basic model, while a heavier or more frequent user may require a heavy-duty stair lift.

[READ: Understanding the Medicare Part B Giveback Benefit]

Does Medicare Cover Stair Lifts?

Unfortunately, original Medicare (specifically Part B) does not cover stair lifts because they aren’t considered durable medical equipment (DME). Medicare considers stair lifts home modifications rather than DME.

Potential coverage through a Medicare Advantage plan

In certain circumstances, if deemed medically necessary, you may get coverage for a stair lift through a Medicare Advantage plan.

In 2019, federal policy changes began to allow Medicare Advantage plans to offer a wider range of supplemental benefits, including nonmedical benefits, such as home modifications.

“Some Medicare Advantage plans do offer coverage of ‘home modifications’ that may include stair lifts as a supplemental benefit,” says Jane Sung, director of healthcare costs and access at AARP Public Policy Institute. “Consumers should be aware that coverage of supplemental benefits are typically limited, so they should contact their insurer for details.”

Government and community assistance programs

Outside of Medicare, check with local and national organizations to see if they offer any financial support for stair lifts, including such groups as:

— Veterans Affairs (VA). If you served in the U.S. armed forces, you can reach out to the VA and apply for a grant to cover the cost of a stair lift. The VA program provides certain grants to veterans who require medical devices and equipment, though specific qualifications apply.

— Area Agencies on Aging. These local organizations offer services and resources to older adults to help them live in their home and remain independent. They can provide connections to local and regional nonprofits and programs to help cover the cost of getting a stair lift.

What Mobility Devices Will Medicare Cover?

Although Medicare does not cover stair lifts, Medicare Part B does cover certain mobility devices and equipment. However, there are specific rules regarding coverage.

Device or Equipment Type Medicare Benefit Category Percent Original Medicare Covers Requirements Canes and walkers DME (Part B) 80% after the Part B deductible ($283 in 2026) Must be prescribed by a Medicare-approved doctor Power wheelchairs and scooters DME (Part B) 80% after the Part B deductible Must have a face-to-face exam and a written order Patient lifts (Hoyer lifts) DME (Part B) 80% after the Part B deductible Must have a prescription for home care Stair lifts Home modification 0% (excluded from coverage) Must be classified as a building modification

DME, for instance, such as canes and crutches, hospital beds, and oxygen equipment and accessories, must be ordered by your doctor, who will verify that you have a medical need requiring such assistance. This equipment must also come from a Medicare-qualified supplier, who may request prior authorization and send the request and required documents to Medicare. You do not have to take any steps on your end.

Other equipment, specifically power wheelchairs and scooters, requires additional work, according to Medicare.gov:

— You must complete a face-to-face examination.

— You must receive a written prescription from your provider.

You can only receive a wheelchair or scooter if they’re medically necessary.

After you pay your Medicare Part B deductible, Medicare will pay for 80% of the cost, and you are responsible for 20%. Depending on the type of equipment, you may need to rent or buy the equipment for Medicare coverage. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, contact your plan to find out about costs and which DME suppliers you can use.

Affordable Alternatives to Buying a Stair Lift

Consider these ways to reduce the expense of purchasing a quality stair lift:

— Rental option. If you need a stair lift for only a few months, it’s generally more cost-effective to rent a stair lift instead of buying one.

— Rent to buy. Some companies will allow you to credit back part of your rental costs should you decide to purchase the stair lift. Be sure to ask about this option before you sign the rental contract.

— Preowned stair lift. A preowned stair lift will usually cost less than a new stair lift and will have been reconditioned for safety. Make sure to have the preowned stair lift inspected before purchasing.

— Private foundations: There are nonprofit organizations that will help purchase stair lifts for certain individuals in need. StairLifts for Vets, for instance, helps veterans live at home safely by offering mobility options like stair lifts.

If the flight of stairs is especially short, you might consider a less-expensive wheelchair ramp. Another option is a vertical platform lift, which provides vertical access commonly used to create access between the ground level and a porch or deck and is considered a space-efficient solution.

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Does Medicare Cover Stair Lifts? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/30/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.