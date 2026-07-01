Does Medicare Cover GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Zepbound?

GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, Zepbound and Wegovy, have emerged as a significant advancement in the treatment of various conditions,…

GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, Zepbound and Wegovy, have emerged as a significant advancement in the treatment of various conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, kidney disease and obesity. As demand for these drugs grows, many Medicare beneficiaries are left wondering: Does Medicare cover GLP-1s for weight loss and other chronic conditions?

[READ: The GLP-1 Effect: Beyond Weight Loss and Into Longevity]

What Are GLP-1 Drugs?

Injectable GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists were first introduced for managing Type 2 diabetes, a condition that affects over a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They work by mimicking the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1, which is released by the body when you eat. This hormone helps control blood sugar by enhancing insulin secretion, reducing levels of glucagon (a hormone that raises blood sugar) and slowing gastric emptying.

Scientists have discovered that GLP-1 drugs also produce meaningful weight loss. This is particularly relevant for the Medicare population, as a 2024 Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report found that about two-thirds of beneficiaries were classified as either overweight (35%), defined as a BMI of between 25 and 29.9, or obese (34%), which is a BMI of 30 and above.

“There is a definite correlation between Type 2 diabetes and obesity. In fact, at least 85% of Type 2 diabetes occurs in patients who are overweight or have obesity,” says Dr. Lydia C. Alexander, chief medical officer for Enara Health in San Mateo, California.

Not only do these medications help control Type 2 diabetes and weight loss, but the Food and Drug Administration has also approved certain ones for conditions such as heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea and kidney disease. Researchers are now studying them for a wide array of other diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, addiction and substance use disorders, certain liver diseases, polycystic ovary syndrome and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

[READ: Navigating Insurance Coverage for GLP-1 Medications: A Step-by-Step Guide]

Which GLP-1s Does Medicare Cover?

Federal law currently prevents Medicare from covering weight loss drugs. However, Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans cover certain GLP-1s to treat approved conditions, as determined by the FDA. Medicare Part D will cover GLP-1 medications when they are used to treat Type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or people with pre-existing cardiovascular disease who need to lose weight.

For example, Medicare Part D plans may cover Wegovy if it’s prescribed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke in overweight/obese adults. If covered, Wegovy is usually on a high specialty tier, with costs potentially ranging from $325 to $430 per month depending on the plan.

Before going straight to a GLP-1 medication, however, many plans require a step therapy approach. In this approach, a patient must try one or more lower-cost or preferred medications (called “first-line therapies”) before the plan will cover a more expensive or non-preferred drug.

“A stepped care approach utilizes all the tools available in the treatment of obesity to optimize outcomes in a cost-thoughtful fashion,” Alexander says.

There are several brands of weight loss medications available, so it’s essential to understand the differences between them and what they’re approved to cover.

The new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge pilot program

While federal law still technically prohibits standard Medicare Part D plans from covering weight-loss drugs alone, CMS launched the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program on July 1, 2026. Operating outside the standard Part D payment structure flow, this 18-month demonstration allows eligible beneficiaries to get select anti-obesity medications for a flat $50 monthly copay

GLP-1 medications that your Medicare plan might include and what conditions they’re covered for

Commercial Drug Name Chemical Name FDA-Approved Health Conditions and Medicare Coverage Status Foundayo Semaglutide Chronic weight management. Covered for weight loss via the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program ($50 copay) for eligible beneficiaries. Ozempic Semaglutide Covered by standard Part D for Type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular risk reduction. To reduce the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure and CV death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Covered for weight loss via the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program ($50 copay) for eligible beneficiaries. Wegovy Semaglutide Covered by standard Part D for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea. To reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with heart disease and obesity/overweight; Accelerated approval for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Covered for weight loss via the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program ($50 copay) for eligible beneficiaries. Rybelsus Semaglutide Covered by standard Medicare Part D plans as an oral tablet option for Type 2 diabetes management and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in high-risk adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is not covered for weight loss alone and is not eligible for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Mounjaro Tirzepatide Covered by standard Medicare Part D plans for Type 2 diabetes management. It is not covered for weight loss alone and is not eligible for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Zepbound Tirzepatide FDA-approved for chronic weight management but strictly excluded from standard Medicare Part D coverage due to the statutory ban on weight-loss medications. However, it is included in the temporary Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Victoza Liraglutide Covered by standard Medicare Part D plans for Type 2 diabetes management and cardiovascular risk reduction. It is not covered for weight loss alone and is not eligible for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Saxenda Liraglutide FDA-approved for chronic weight management but strictly excluded from standard Medicare Part D coverage due to the statutory ban on weight-loss medications. Unlike Wegovy or Zepbound, it is not included in the temporary Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program. Trulicity Dulaglutide Covered by standard Medicare Part D plans for Type 2 diabetes management and cardiovascular risk reduction. It is not covered for weight loss alone and is not eligible for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program.

Other weight loss support with Medicare

While Medicare does not cover GLP-1s specifically for weight loss, Medicare does cover some obesity treatments, such as intensive behavioral therapy and bariatric surgery

.

The Medicare Part B program offers no-cost obesity screenings and behavioral counseling through its Intensive Behavioral Therapy for Obesity initiative for beneficiaries with a BMI of 30 or higher.

Some Medicare Advantage plans provide enhanced coverage that can support your weight loss efforts, such as gym memberships and subscriptions to fitness programs like SilverSneakers.

[READ: Worst Medicare Advantage Plans: How to Find a Good One]

How Much Do GLP-1s Cost Under Medicare Plans?

The cost of these medications varies with Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage, depending on several factors, including:

— Your specific Medicare plan

— Whether you have a stand-alone prescription drug plan through Medicare Part D or a Medicare Advantage plan

— Which tier it’s under on your plan’s formulary

— What your out-of-pocket costs may be, such as your deductible, co-pay or coinsurance

Not all plans cover all GLP-1 medications, so it’s essential to check with your plan to determine what’s available to you.

[READ: How Medicare Beneficiaries Can Save Money on Prescription Drugs]

Medicare and Weight Loss Drugs

There’s growing recognition that obesity is a chronic disease with profound health implications. While standard Medicare plans still cannot cover medications solely for weight loss, the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program bridges this gap from July 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027.

“As more super-effective anti-obesity medications are FDA-approved, this will continue to increase the understanding that obesity is a neuroendocrine regulatory dysfunction rather than a failure of willpower to reach a healthy weight,” Alexander observes.

CMS originally planned a broader rollout via the BALANCE (Better Approaches to Lifestyle and Nutrition for Comprehensive hEalth) Model. However, following pushback from insurance providers, BALANCE has been indefinitely delayed for Medicare Part D plans (though it launched for Medicaid in May 2026). The Bridge program has been extended to serve as the primary access pathway in the interim.

How to qualify for the $50 copay

The Bridge program operates separately from standard Part D plan frameworks (with Humana acting as the central processor). To be eligible for the flat $50 monthly rate, beneficiaries must meet strict clinical thresholds:

— Plan Enrollment: Must be actively enrolled in a standalone prescription drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan with drug coverage.

— Clinical Thresholds: Must have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher; or a BMI of 30 or higher alongside comorbidities like heart failure, uncontrolled hypertension or Stage 3+ chronic kidney disease; or a BMI of 27 or higher with pre-diabetes, previous stroke or heart attack.

— Coverage Exclusions: Beneficiaries are not eligible for the Bridge program if they have filled a GLP-1 prescription under Part D earlier in 2026, or if they have a diagnosis (like Type 2 diabetes or obstructive sleep apnea) that already qualifies them for GLP-1 coverage under standard Part D.

Note: The $50 monthly copay is a flat fee covered outside of regular benefits. Because of this, it will not count toward your regular Medicare Part D deductible or your annual out-of-pocket spending cap.

[READ Can Microdosing Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Help You Lose Weight?]

Ways to Save on Drug Costs

The high price tag of these medications makes them unaffordable for many. If you’re interested in finding out what they may cost you without insurance or want to lower your co-pay, here are a few ways to look for savings:

— Contact the drug companies. Sometimes, directly speaking with a representative of the pharmaceutical company can help you determine your options.

— Look online. Retail prescription websites, such as GoodRx, SingleCare and WellRx, can help you find the best price by monitoring prices at different pharmacies to guide you to the most affordable option. What you find, however, may still be cost-prohibitive.

— Manufacturer coupons and patient assistance programs. Depending on various factors, including the type of insurance you have, you may qualify for a manufacturer coupon. Many drug companies also offer programs to those who may benefit from, but cannot afford, certain medications. Each medication’s website will have further information.

— Talk to your doctor. Your doctor may have insight into accessing GLP-1 drugs for less than the list price. For instance, your physician may be able to steer you to a local compounding pharmacy that can offer their own version of the medicine that they make on site. It should be noted that compounded GLP-1s aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and the FDA has been trying to crack down on patients getting compounded versions of GLP-1s.

Bottom Line

While some GLP-1s are FDA-approved for conditions beyond diabetes and are therefore potentially covered, Medicare does not cover them solely for weight loss. Coverage under Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans depends on the drug’s approved use and your plan’s formulary. Costs vary based on your specific coverage details. Patients can explore savings options that may offer access to more affordable prices.

The expanded Medicare coverage for obesity treatment under the BALANCE model may offer lower GLP-1 pricing, but it’s too soon to say how this benefit will actually play out.

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Does Medicare Cover GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Zepbound? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/02/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.