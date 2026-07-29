Del Monte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Del Monte Corporation (DMC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Del Monte Corporation (DMC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

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