Deciding Between an Online or On-Campus MBA Program

A master of business administration program isn’t limited to current business professionals interested in advancing their careers. Students looking to…

A master of business administration program isn’t limited to current business professionals interested in advancing their careers. Students looking to change fields may also find value in this degree.

?”It’s one of the most transferable degrees because it doesn’t only apply to business functions,” says Jessica Page, associate director of graduate admissions at American University’s Kogod School of Business in Washington, D.C. “But you can use the strategy, the business skills, the hard skills — what formally were referred to as soft skills — presentation, communication, polish, presence, really in any function, in any industry.”

Like many other graduate degrees, students have the option to pursue an MBA online or in person. But before committing to either, here are some factors to consider.

Online vs. On-Campus MBA Programs

“When done correctly, there shouldn’t be a significant amount of difference” between an online and on-campus MBA program other than its modality, says Shelbi Brookshire, assistant dean for marketing and graduate admissions at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

“?You shouldn’t have a difference in the functional knowledge that’s being provided to you,” she says. “?You shouldn’t have a difference in the resources that are being offered to you. So that’s an important thing that people need to differentiate around, ‘What resources will I have access to?'”

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There may be cases where on-campus and online programs don’t have the same resources, with some available only in person.

Think about how close you live to the institution, and if you could “potentially get the best of both worlds — where you’re accessing (resources) on campus, but you need the virtual classes for the flexibility,” Page says.

Therefore, it’s important to consider what type of education experience you want, such as whether you want the ability to join clubs or attend related business networking events or evening speaker sessions on campus, Brookshire says.

“If you’re in an online program, you’ve got a good chance, at least a 25% chance, that that event is going to be scheduled when you have class if you’re in a synchronous program,” she says. “If you’re in an asynchronous program, you then have to intentionally decide you’re going to get to campus for this event.”

One main distinction between the two options is often the price. The median tuition rate for online students is lower compared to in-state and out-of-state in-person students, according to a 2025 report from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

But while there may be cost savings on housing, transportation and other in-person educational expenses, online degrees aren’t always cheaper.

“?For many programs, historically, the price is the same, but we’re starting to see in this landscape that the price might fluctuate depending on the resources that are offered,” Page says.

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How Employers View Different Modalities

The majority of employers view accredited residential and online degrees as equal. But that wasn’t always the case, and some perceptions changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Page says.

“I think when a lot of people shifted to digital work during the pandemic, people really started to understand that there are a lot of things that you can do in the digital space that have the same value and workload,” she says.

Additionally, the “other piece that brings validity to that for students is, Kogod’s programs, for example, (both modalities) have the same accreditation,” Page adds. “Faculty teach across both modalities. Your degree says Master of Business Administration from American University’s Kogod School of Business. So our employers understand that it carries the same weight and same validity as our on-campus programs.”

Which Option Is the Right Fit?

When deciding between an online and in-person MBA program, students should evaluate their learning style preferences and what type of schedule allows them to complete other responsibilities, such as work and childcare. If they plan to work full time while enrolled, for instance, a program that offers flexible class times — such as in the evening or on the weekend — may align more with their needs, experts say.

Due to its often part-time nature, an online MBA is typically more enticing to “career-advancers” rather than “career-changers,” says Amy Cathey, associate dean for graduate and executive education at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business.

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As part of Haslam’s online MBA program, for instance, “students take two classes a semester in the evenings, so it takes longer to graduate,” she says. “Someone who’s a career-changer is staying in the career they’re not as excited about for longer while they’re pursuing that online MBA.”

For the career-changer, she adds, “the separation and the ability to reenter the job marketplace with a new fresh package and a new fresh story is very beneficial. With the online program, you’re acquiring the skills at a slower pace. It’s incredibly valuable if you’re doing it on the side and augmenting your current career, but it’s just not quite as smooth for most people who are thinking they’re in it to change careers.”

Beyond their career goals, prospective MBA-seekers should review each program’s curriculum. Residential full-time programs often offer more customization or concentration options, Cathey says.

Ultimately, “think of it as choosing between moving to a city or having that city’s best resources delivered to your door,” Julia Hwang, assistant dean of MBA programs at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, wrote in an email. “Both get you to where you are going. One immerses you in the neighborhood, the other respects that you are living a life elsewhere.”

For tips on how to get into B-school, how to pay for it and what an MBA could mean for your career, sign up for U.S. News’ twice-monthly newsletter, The Bottom Line.

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Deciding Between an Online or On-Campus MBA Program originally appeared on usnews.com