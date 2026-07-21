Danaher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $870 million. The Washington-based company…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $870 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.09 billion.

Danaher expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.45 to $8.60 per share.

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