Customers Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.6 million.

The West Reading, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $378.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $227.4 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CUBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CUBI

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