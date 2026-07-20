Crown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $245 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $245 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

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