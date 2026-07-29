Covenant Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.