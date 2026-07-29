Core Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $124.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Core Laboratories expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $128.5 million to $135.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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