Constellium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $146 million in its second quarter.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $146 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period.

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