Conmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.1 million. The…

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23.1 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $343.5 million in the period.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.48 to $4.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion.

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