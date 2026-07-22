Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of $1.25 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.4 billion to $11.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.