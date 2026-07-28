Community Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $61.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Syracuse, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $268.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $224 million, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU

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