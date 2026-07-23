Comfort Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $441.6 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $441.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $12.53.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.38 per share.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIX

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