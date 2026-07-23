Comcast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.53 billion. The Philadelphia-based…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.53 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $29.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.18 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

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