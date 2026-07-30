Colliers International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.5 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

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