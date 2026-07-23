CNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported net income of $28.3 million…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported net income of $28.3 million in its second quarter.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $127 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

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