Clearwater Paper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.33 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.75 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $374.8 million in the period.

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