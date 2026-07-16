Citizens Financial Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $587…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $587 million.

The bank, based in Providence, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.28 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG

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