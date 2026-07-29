Churchill Downs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $241 million…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) on Wednesday reported net income of $241 million in its second quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $3.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.45 per share.

The racetrack operator and gambling company posted revenue of $980 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $976.7 million.

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