Church & Dwight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $202.8…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $202.8 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

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