Chevron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $12.07 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $12.07 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $6.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.80 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $70.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.53 billion.

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