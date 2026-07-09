Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Offers Highest Sign-Up Bonus

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering its highest sign-up bonus, making now the perfect time to apply for the…

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering its highest sign-up bonus, making now the perfect time to apply for the card. For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a 100,000-point sign-up bonus after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. See Rates & Fees

This is a huge deal, considering the card only has an annual fee of $95. The large sign-up bonus is also extremely rare for the card, matching the highest it has offered only occasionally in the card’s history.

I did reach out to Chase to confirm how long this offer will be available to new cardholders, but it’s unfortunately keeping that information close to the chest. This means consumers should apply now if they want to take advantage of such a high bonus, since we don’t know when such a thing will happen again.

Here’s a quick overview of what you can expect from the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card:

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

How You Can Use 100,000 Bonus Points

What’s great about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is that it’s part of the Chase Trifecta. Which means you can maximize its value if you already have (or plan to apply for) other Chase cards like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex.

Plus, with Points Boost, your Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth more when you book on the Chase travel portal. Chase Sapphire Preferred points are worth up to 1.5 times more on select hotels and flights booked via the travel portal. Also, you can earn hotel loyalty points in addition to Chase Ultimate Rewards points when you book any of the following hotels via Chase Travel?:

— IHG Hotels and Resorts

— Montage Hotels and Resorts

— Pendry Hotels and Resorts

— Omni Hotels and Resorts

— Virgin Hotels

— Minor Hotel Group

— Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts

Not bad for a card that only charges a $95 annual fee. Add in transfer partners and this sign-up bonus is worth well over $1,000.

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