C&F: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.6 million…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported net income of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.40 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

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