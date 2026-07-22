Century Communities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported net income of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported net income of $36.1 million in its second quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $927.2 million in the period.

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