CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $351.8 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $351.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $731.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $716.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

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