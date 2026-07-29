CBIZ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.6 million. The…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.6 million.

The Independence, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $682.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.