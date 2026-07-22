Cathay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported net income of $92.2 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported net income of $92.2 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $348.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $222.3 million, topping Street forecasts.

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