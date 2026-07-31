Carter’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $105 million in its second quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $105 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $615.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to be 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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