Caregiver Burnout: How to Spot the Signs and Prevent Exhaustion

Two years after moving back to her home state of Florida to become the primary caregiver for her elderly dad,…

Two years after moving back to her home state of Florida to become the primary caregiver for her elderly dad, Theresa Wilbanks looked in the mirror one day and didn’t even recognize herself.

“Dad and I had a great relationship, but it was rapidly deteriorating. I had become angry and resentful and burned out from prioritizing his well-being over mine,” Wilbanks recalls.

During her seven-year caregiving journey until her dad passed away at age 99 in 2020, Wilbanks started a journal that she turned into a guidebook, “Navigating the Caregiver River: A Journey to Sustainable Caregiving.”

“I wanted to share what I learned along the way to help other family caregivers. My goal was to give others the tools and strategies they need to avoid burnout and discover a more sustainable way of caregiving,” Wilbanks explains.

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What Is Caregiver Burnout?

Caregiver burnout is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion caused by the ongoing stress and demands of caring for another person.

According to a 2025 AARP report of 6,858 adult caregivers, two-thirds reported increased emotional stress, nearly one-quarter said they struggled to care for themselves and almost one-quarter reported feeling isolated. Women were also more likely than men to experience higher levels of emotional strain.

Caregiver stress is often the first step toward caregiver burnout. While stress is a normal response to the demands of caregiving, chronic and unmanaged stress can progress to burnout. This can contribute to serious health issues, including depression, anxiety, weight changes and a weakened immune system. It can also affect the quality of care a loved one receives by diminishing a caregiver’s physical and emotional capacity to provide support.

“A continuous ‘fight or flight’ state can result in burnout and a lack of emotional engagement,” explains Dr. Susan Wehry, associate clinical professor of geriatrics at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Portland, Maine.

[Read: Hiring an In-Home Caregiver: What to Consider]

Warning Signs of Caregiver Burnout

Burnout takes various forms among caregivers, but generally includes a mixture of physical, emotional, cognitive and behavioral symptoms.

See the warning signs in the chart below.

Physical symptoms Emotional symptoms Cognitive symptoms Behavioral symptoms Persistent fatigue Anger and anxiety Decision fatigue Ignoring personal needs Sleep disturbances (insomnia) Depression Forgetfulness Substance reliance Body aches and muscle weakness Feeling overwhelmed Social withdrawal

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How to Manage and Prevent Caregiver Burnout

Chronic caregiving stress and emotional exhaustion don’t happen overnight. It often begins with manageable levels of stress that go unaddressed until they become overwhelming. Taking steps to prevent it before it takes hold is essential to sustaining the kind of long-term support caregiving requires.

“When caregivers ignore themselves, their health will suffer, and that makes it harder to be a good caregiver,” says former Wisconsin Gov. Marty Schreiber, the author of “My Two Elaines.”

Use these tips to keep caregiving burnout at bay:

1. Set clear boundaries

Define what you can realistically take on and communicate limits with family members and care providers.

Wilbanks stresses the need for caregivers to establish clear boundaries. She also emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries with siblings, even in the absence of conflict to prevent issues down the road.

“I’ve found it’s essential to establish boundaries with siblings to maintain harmony and ensure the caregiving process runs smoothly,” Wilbanks says.

2. Ask for and accept help

Share responsibilities whenever possible. Be specific when asking for support so others know exactly how they can help. Many caregivers feel they should handle everything themselves, but accepting help can make caregiving more manageable over the long term.

Looking back at his 18 years of caregiving to his wife, Elaine, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, Schreiber admits that he should have asked for help much sooner.

“That was one of the biggest mistakes I made,” says Schreiber.

3. Learn to delegate

Survey data in the AARP report states caregivers spend an average of 27 hours per week providing care, with nearly one in four devoting 40 hours or more. This significant commitment can leave little room for work, family and other responsibilities. Learning to delegate tasks can help free up the physical and mental energy needed to balance these competing demands.

Throughout her experience, Wilbanks learned to delegate common caregiving tasks — like laundry and errands — to healthcare aides.

4. Prioritize your own health

It’s important for caregivers to prioritize their own health.

This guidance is grounded in research. A 2018 study found that 18% of caregivers for spouses with Alzheimer’s disease passed away before their loved ones. Treat sleep, proper nutrition, exercise and medical appointments as non-negotiables.

5. Schedule regular break times

Caregivers need breaks.

“Long-distance relatives might visit for a week every few months to give the caregiver relief, or a nearby relative can manage doctor visits and groceries,” says psychologist Deborah Derrickson Kossmann. “Recognize your own caregiving limits and clearly negotiate with your support system for the help you need.”

6. Utilize technology

Technology can help caregivers stay organized, reduce stress and coordinate care more effectively, especially when multiple family members are involved. Online tools and apps can simplify tasks like medication management, appointment scheduling, care coordination and communication.

These apps include:

— Give Inkind

— CareCalendar

— Brelti

— Thorp

By centralizing information in one place, these platforms can reduce the time spent managing logistics and make caregiving more manageable.

7. Focus on the positive

Caregiving is often associated with its emotional and physical toll, but it can also have positive benefits.

In the recent AARP report, 51% of caregivers reported that their role gives them a sense of purpose or meaning in life. Wehry recommends caregivers try the “three good things” exercise, developed by psychologist Martin Seligman. It involves writing down three positive experiences each day, a practice shown to boost happiness. Researchers at Duke University later adapted and expanded this approach into other well-being tools that can help caregivers find and build on positive moments in their day.

Professional Relief Options for Caregivers

When caregiving demands become overwhelming, professional support can provide meaningful relief. From respite care services to in-home aides and adult day programs, these options can give caregivers time to recharge while ensuring their loved one continues to receive safe, reliable care. Options to consider are:

— Home healthcare services. Depending on your needs, home healthcare services can be medical or non-medical assistance. Home health aides provide help with personal care and companionship, while skilled nurses handle clinical tasks such as medication management or monitoring chronic conditions. For those who qualify, Medicare covers certain part-time or intermittent skilled services when medically necessary, but it generally does not cover ongoing custodial care or personal care services alone.

— Respite care. This service provides short-term relief for caregivers, lasting several hours to several weeks, and is particularly helpful when they need time away to travel, manage personal responsibilities or simply recharge. It allows caregivers to step away from their responsibilities temporarily while ensuring their loved one continues to receive care in a safe and supportive environment.

— Adult daycare. Also called adult day services, this is a structured daytime program providing care, supervision and social activities for older adults. Typically offered in community centers, these programs may include meals, personal care assistance and therapeutic or recreational activities in a safe, supervised setting. This offers a dependable way to ensure a loved one is supported and engaged during the day, freeing up the caregiver to take care of other daily responsibilities.

— Temporary senior living options. A form of respite care, temporary senior living options are short-term stays in senior living communities. These stays can last anywhere from a few days to several weeks or months. Many communities offer this option even to families who haven’t used their services before, making it accessible for caregivers facing a sudden need for a break, like a hospitalization, travel or burnout. It also gives families a chance to evaluate a community before committing to a longer-term move.

Professional relief options at a glance

Service type Best for Does Medicare Cover It? Home healthcare Medical assistance and personal care Yes, part-time skilled services (if medically necessary) Respite care Short-term relief to travel or recharge Generally no (except under hospice care) Adult daycare Supervised daytime care and socialization No Temporary senior living Longer breaks or emergency hospitalizations No

[READ: 10 Signs a Parent Needs Senior Care: Checklist & Expert Steps]

Essential Resources for Caregivers

As the aging baby boomer population drives increased demand for caregiving, an expanding network of programs, services and tools are emerging to help caregivers navigate the many challenges. Some helpful resources include:

— Area Agencies on Aging. A key place to begin looking for various types of resources in your area. They are known for connecting seniors with helpful resources, but they also provide support for caregivers of older adults and people with disabilities.

— Medicare’s provider tool. If you’re looking for home health services, Medicare’s provider tool can help you find Medicare-certified agencies in your area. Even if your loved one doesn’t qualify for Medicare-covered home healthcare, these agencies must meet federal quality and safety standards, making the tool a helpful starting point for finding reputable providers in your area.

— ARCH National Respite Care. This resource helps caregivers identify local respite care options, from adult daycare centers to state-sponsored and veteran support programs.

— Condition-specific organizations. If a caregiver is looking after someone with a chronic condition, organizations dedicated to that disease, such as the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association, can be an excellent resource. Many offer caregiver education, support services, expert guidance and community connections that address the specific challenges associated with the condition.

The Importance of Caregiver Support Groups

Caregivers often find comfort within their families, communities and faith groups. However, caregiver support groups can help people connect with others who share similar experiences, providing both practical tips from people who’ve been there and emotional support from those who understand the realities of caregiving firsthand.

“I’m not a joiner by nature, but joining a local Lewy body dementia support group was one of the best things I ever did. These groups allow caregivers to connect with others who share similar frustrations, learn coping strategies and realize that their experiences are not unique,” says Mary Lou Falcone, author of “I Didn’t See It Coming.”

If you’re unable to attend an in-person support group, an online option can be a good alternative. They are particularly valuable for those who feel isolated — whether because of geographic location, the intensity of round-the-clock caregiving or not knowing others who share the experience.

Jerry Bishop, board member of the Well Spouse Association, a national group that provides education and support to spousal caregivers, has been leading a support group for several years and has been part of one for more than two decades.

“Think of support groups as a lifeline,” says Bishop, who cares for his wife, Cindy, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for more than 30 years. “Knowing you’re not alone makes a huge difference.”

Some places to look for online and in-person support groups include:

— Family Caregiver Alliance

— Caregiver Action Network

— Disease specific organizations like American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association

More from U.S. News

How to Talk to a Loved One About Senior Living

Moving Aging Parents Into Your Home: Checklist and What to Consider

Choosing Senior Living When You Don’t Have Family Nearby

Caregiver Burnout: How to Spot the Signs and Prevent Exhaustion originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/09/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.