Capital One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.02…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.02 billion.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $19.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.85 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COF

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