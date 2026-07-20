Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $17.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $293.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $301 million to $307 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

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