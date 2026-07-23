Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.2 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.2 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $161.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $117.7 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.9 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.63, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

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