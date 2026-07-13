Buying a Home Soon? Why June’s Good Inflation News Is Bittersweet

On the surface, June’s consumer price index report looks like a step in the right direction. Inflation fell not insignificantly…

On the surface, June’s consumer price index report looks like a step in the right direction. Inflation fell not insignificantly to an annual pace of 3.5% — down from the 4.2% reading observed in May. And since mortgage interest rates tend to be lower when inflation slows, that should be good news for homebuyers.

However, things are not as simple as they seem in a summer 2026 homebuying season plagued by influences outside of the market’s control.

Inflation has been pushed higher by the U.S. war in Iran. When May’s inflation reading was collected, it accounted for the cost of consumer goods at the height of the Middle East conflict, notably in the form of high oil prices. The energy index increased 23.5% year over year in May.

June’s report shows a notable improvement, with energy costs up 15.7% on an annual basis. But since June’s data was collected during the ceasefire, that trend is probably short-lived as fighting has resumed over the past week.

“For now, today’s report improves the outlook for mortgage rates, but it does not eliminate the uncertainty and volatility surrounding their path in the months ahead,” says Selma Hepp, chief economist at the real estate analytics provider Cotality.

Why Mortgage Rates May Not Respond to Falling Inflation

Before today’s CPI report was released, mortgage rates had already been trending upward as Middle East tensions surge, with the average 30-year fixed rate now climbing toward 6.8%. That’s compared with before the Iran war, when rates were below 6%.

Interest rates on mortgages closely follow 10-year Treasury yields, plus a spread that fluctuates based on the borrower’s credit history and current economic conditions. The bond market that drives mortgage rates is highly sensitive to price changes as investors demand higher yields to offset the impact of inflation.

While Treasury yields briefly decreased following the release of the June CPI report, they didn’t move by much. The general market sentiment is that June’s inflation relief will be short-lived.

The renewed conflict between the U.S. and Iran — marked by the collapse of the recent truce and the reinstatement of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports — is fueling economic instability. Because oil prices are rising in response to the war, inflationary pressure is mounting across the U.S. economy, keeping borrowing costs high.

“Any sustained increase in oil and energy prices could quickly feed back into inflation expectations, feeding further spikes in rates,” says Hepp. But if inflation continues to cool, “it does improve the odds of somewhat lower mortgage rates heading into the second half of the year.”

In the meantime, mortgage rates will remain volatile as the geopolitical and economic outlook is marred by uncertainty.

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Buying a Home Soon? Why June’s Good Inflation News Is Bittersweet originally appeared on usnews.com