Bunge Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $678…

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $678 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $24.04 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.25 to $9.75 per share.

Bunge Global shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 53% in the last 12 months.

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