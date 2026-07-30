Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.9…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $14 billion to $14.8 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.