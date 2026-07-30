Buenaventura: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $237.4 million.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 94 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $529 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.86, a rise of 86% in the last 12 months.

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