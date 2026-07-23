Bread Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $146…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $146 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $993 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.9 million.

Bread Financial shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.

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