Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $131.2 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $131.2 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Boyd shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.23, a climb of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD

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