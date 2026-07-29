Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $70.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $2.29.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $593.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $572 million to $582 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $8.80 to $9.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion.

Boot Barn shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $150.89, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.