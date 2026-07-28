Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $444 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $444 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $24.56 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.05 billion.

Boeing shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 8%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

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