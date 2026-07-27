Bladex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Bladex Inc. (BLX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.5 million. On…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Bladex Inc. (BLX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had net income of $1.77.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $224.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.9 million.

Bladex shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $59.44, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.