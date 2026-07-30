Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $650,000.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $650,000.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $93.3 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.89, an increase of 45% in the last 12 months.

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