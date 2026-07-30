BJ’s Restaurants: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $388.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have risen 89% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $74.39, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

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