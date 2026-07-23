Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL ARENAL JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — EL ARENAL JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on…

EL ARENAL JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — EL ARENAL JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $22.7 million.

The El Arenal Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $239.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.7 million.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.31, a climb of 72% in the last 12 months.

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