Best Gas Apps That Will Save You Money at the Pump

Gas prices have been up and down lately, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, oil markets and seasonal demand.…

Gas prices have been up and down lately, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, oil markets and seasonal demand. These price swings can make it harder to budget, especially if you rely on your car every day.

Fortunately, if you’re wondering how to save money on gas, there are ways to reduce fuel costs without driving less. We’ve rounded up some of the best gas-saving apps available for Android and iPhone. All are free to download.

[Read: How to Avoid Sticker Shock at the Gas Pump: 6 Essential Tips From U.S. News’ Senior Car Expert]

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is arguably the best-known gas app, and it’s been around since 2000. Enter your ZIP code to compare gas prices at nearby stations. The app relies on user-reported prices along with station data, so while prices may not always be exact, they’re generally accurate.

If you’re looking for an app to find the cheapest gas near you, GasBuddy is a reliable option.

GasBuddy also offers a free card that connects to your bank account through its Pay with GasBuddy program. You’ll need to provide your address, driver’s license information and checking account routing number. By using the card for shopping and dining purchases, you can earn GasBack rewards to spend at the pump. The company says users can currently save up to 25 cents per gallon.

If you drive frequently, you can also sign up for GasBuddy Premium, which guarantees savings of 20 cents per gallon on up to 50 gallons each month, with discounts that can reach 50 cents per gallon. Membership costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

To use the app, you enter your ZIP code and gas prices appear for various gas stations in the area. The app relies on other users to report prices and data furnished by gas stations, so while it may not always be exact, it’s generally on the mark.

2. Gas Guru

Offered by Yellow Pages, Gas Guru shows gas prices in your area, and you can filter results by price, fuel grade and distance. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, or OPIS, which tracks retail fuel prices. You can also see what’s near each gas station, making it easier to combine errands or find nearby restaurants.

3. AAA TripTik Travel Planner

AAA TripTik Travel Planner isn’t strictly a gas-price app, but it can help you save on fuel costs. While a paid AAA membership includes roadside assistance, TripTik is available to everyone at no cost.

The app shows gas stations and prices along your route and can also help you plan road trips. It includes information on more than 100,000 gas stations and EV charging locations nationwide.

4. MapQuest

While best known for navigation, the MapQuest mobile app can also locate gas stations along your route, compare prices and identify lower-cost options. It also offers traffic information, turn-by-turn directions and restaurant reservations.

5. Upside

Upside offers cash back on gas and on purchases at participating grocery stores and restaurants. Depending on the offer, you may need to upload a receipt through the app.

The app guarantees at least 1 cent per gallon in cash back, although rebates of 10 cents per gallon or more are common. You can receive your cash back through PayPal, your bank account or a digital gift card.

PayPal withdrawals under $15 and bank transfers under $10 each carry a $1 fee.

[Crude Oil vs. Gasoline Prices: How They Differ and What Rising Prices Mean for Your Wallet]

6. Fuelio

Fuelio helps you monitor fuel costs in addition to finding cheaper gas. It tracks fill-ups, logs fuel economy and helps manage vehicle expenses, including maintenance, tolls and parking.

7. Earnify

If you fill up at BP gas stations regularly, the Earnify app offers savings of 5 cents per gallon. Amazon Prime members can link their account for an additional 5-cent discount, bringing total savings to 10 cents per gallon.

You’ll also earn points with every purchase. Points can be redeemed for additional fuel discounts or purchases inside participating convenience stores.

New members currently receive a 250-point welcome bonus.

8. Shell Fuel Rewards

You can use the Shell app to sign up for the Shell Fuel Rewards program and save 10 cents per gallon on your first fill up, 20 cents on your second and 30 cents on your third. After that, your savings depend on your membership tier.

Silver members receive 3 cents off per gallon. Gold members, who fill up at least six times within three months, receive 5 cents off per gallon. Drivers who fill up at least 12 times in three months, purchasing at least 10 gallons each visit, qualify for Platinum status and receive 10 cents off per gallon, along with additional in-store rewards and offers.

9. Speedy Rewards

Speedy Rewards rounds out our list of the best gas apps for Android and iPhone. Speedway customers can earn points on purchases such as gas and snacks.

Members earn 10 points per gallon of fuel and 20 points for every $1 spent on merchandise. Points can be redeemed for discounted gas or convenience store items. The app also lets users select monthly perks that can boost point earnings.

How Much You Spend on Gas Depends On Your State

Where you live plays a major role in what you’ll pay at the pump. Factors such as proximity to oil refineries, state fuel taxes, environmental regulations and transportation costs all influence gas prices.

Historically, drivers in many Western states tend to pay the highest prices, while states along the Gulf Coast often have some of the nation’s lowest prices because of their proximity to refineries.

Gas prices change frequently, so these ranges for regular fuel are only a snapshot based on recent AAA data.

State Gas price range Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Washington $4 – $5.44 Arizona, Connecticut, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont $3.90 – $4 Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Wyoming $3.79 – $3.90 Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Wisconsin $3.56 – $3.79 Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas $3.23 – $3.56

Gas Savings Tips Summer 2026: Other Ways to Save

If you’re still looking for ways to lower your fuel costs, consider these strategies:

— Keep your tires properly inflated: Every tire has a recommended PSI (pounds per square inch) listed on the driver’s door jamb or in the owner’s manual. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, underinflated tires can reduce fuel economy by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in average tire pressure. Properly inflated tires can also improve safety.

— Use the air conditioner sparingly: Running the air conditioner at maximum settings can increase fuel consumption.

— Fill up early in the week: A February 2026 GasBuddy analysis found that Sundays typically have the lowest gas prices, with average savings of 4 to 9 cents per gallon compared with later in the week. Mondays also tend to offer lower prices.

— Consider warehouse clubs: Warehouse clubs such as Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club often sell gas at lower prices. Savings can range from 5 to 30 cents per gallon, but membership fees and travel distance may offset some of the benefit. This strategy makes the most sense if you already shop at the warehouse regularly.

— Use a rewards credit card: Gas rewards credit cards can provide 2% to 5% cash back or equivalent rewards on fuel purchases. For example, the Sam’s Club Mastercard offers 5% cash back on gas purchases on the first $6,000 spent annually, then 1% afterward. Combining a rewards card with lower-priced gas stations can increase your overall savings.

— Choose a more fuel-efficient vehicle: If you’re shopping for a new vehicle, consider one with better fuel economy or an electric vehicle to reduce or eliminate gasoline expenses.

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Best Gas Apps That Will Save You Money at the Pump originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/15/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.