Best AI and Tech Tools for Dementia Care: 2026 Guide

Ranging from GPS trackers and smart pill dispensers to behavior monitoring, AI and tech tools for dementia care can act…

Ranging from GPS trackers and smart pill dispensers to behavior monitoring, AI and tech tools for dementia care can act as a digital co-pilot for families and caregivers. While these tools do not replace human care, they can proactively detect safety risks, improve medication adherence and extend a loved one’s ability to live at home safely.

How Does AI Technology Support Dementia Caregiving?

“As much as possible, the goal of good dementia care is extending a person’s ability to live life on their own terms. AI, used thoughtfully, can help do that,” says Dr. Elizabeth Edgerly, vice president of care and support at the Alzheimer’s Association.

In 2026, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for roughly 60% to 80% of all dementia cases. Millions more live with other forms, including vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia and frontotemporal dementia. At the same time, more than 13 million unpaid caregivers support someone with dementia, often with limited assistance, and that burden is expected to grow as cases are projected to nearly double by 2060.

Together, these realities are driving growing interest in dementia-focused apps and AI-powered technologies that are increasingly reshaping dementia care at home by shifting support from reactive caregiving to more continuous monitoring, early intervention and task assistance for families.

While these technologies don’t replace hands-on care, they are increasingly acting as an early warning system, coordination tool and safety net to help families extend the ability to care for loved ones at home for longer.

What Are the Top AI and Tech Tools for Dementia Care?

Instead of performing just one function, many AI tools offer a variety of features such as safety monitoring, medication reminders, location tracking, caregiver alerts and care planning support.

“Technology is only as good as the problem it solves; the real difference comes when we integrate these tools thoughtfully into someone’s life to reduce complexity, rather than adding to the noise,” says Susan Keating, executive vice president of Greater NY at Alder and board member of the Aging Life Care Association.

Because every person’s needs are different, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. The most effective approach is not adopting every available tool but combining the ones that address a loved one’s specific challenges.

1. Digital behavior monitoring and smart home safety sensors

For caregivers, digital behavior monitoring provides an extra layer of support when they can’t be physically present. Digital behavior monitoring uses AI and connected devices to learn a person’s typical daily routines and alert caregivers when significant changes occur. These systems can draw information from non-invasive smart sensor systems, wearable devices, sleep trackers, medication dispensers and other smart-home technology to identify patterns in everyday activities.

For people living with dementia, this technology can detect changes such as increased nighttime wandering, disrupted sleep, missed medications or reduced activity levels. Some systems can also detect falls and automatically alert caregivers or emergency contacts, allowing help to arrive sooner. This can be especially important since falls are the leading cause of injury among adults 65 and older, with 1 in 4 experiencing a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Digital monitoring can enhance a caregiver’s awareness, but it cannot replace the insights gained through regular observation and interaction.

“Technology can’t always pick up on the subtle, non-verbal shifts in an individual’s well-being, although it is trying. The most successful outcomes happen when technology is treated as just one component of care, and human connection remains front and center,” says Keating.

Some available options are:

— CarePredict. Uses a smartwatch-like wearable and AI to learn a person’s routines, track activity, sleep, mobility and location within the home, and sends alerts when significant changes occur.

— Constant Caregiver. Combines non-invasive home sensors with AI to monitor daily activities and identify changes in behavior patterns. The system is designed for aging in place and family caregiving, sending alerts when routines change or potential concerns arise.

— Sensi.ai. A voice-based monitoring system used in home care, listening passively in the background for distress sounds, falls or unusual silence patterns, then alerting caregivers or agencies without requiring cameras.

2. GPS rackers and dementia wandering prevention tools

Wandering is a common and serious concern in dementia care, and GPS tracking tools help caregivers respond quickly if a loved one becomes lost or disoriented. These devices provide real-time location tracking, often through a wearable watch, pendant or shoe clip rather than a smartphone that may be forgotten or left uncharged. Many also include geofencing, allowing caregivers to set virtual boundaries and receive alerts if they are crossed. They are especially useful for people in the early to middle stages who are still active but at risk of confusion outside the home.

Many GPS systems also include features that improve emergency response and make caregiving easier. Depending on the device, these may include location sharing with multiple family members, two-way communication, emergency SOS buttons and automatic alerts when a loved one enters or leaves designated locations. Together, these features can help families locate a loved one more quickly, coordinate care and provide greater peace of mind.

Some available options are:

— AngelSense. A wearable GPS tracker that provides real-time location tracking, geofencing alerts, two-way voice communication and an SOS button.

— Jiobit. A compact GPS tracker that clips to clothing or shoes and offers real-time location tracking, location history and customizable geofencing alerts through a smartphone app.

— SafeWander. A wearable bed-exit alert that notifies caregivers when someone gets out of bed, helping reduce the risk of nighttime wandering and falls.

— Medical Guardian. Wearable medical alert devices that combine GPS location tracking with 24/7 emergency response, allowing users to summon help with the push of a button.

3. Smart medication management and automated pill dispensers

Smart medication management tools can help people with dementia and caregivers with the daily medication management challenges. People may forget to take a dose, take it at the wrong time or accidentally take it twice.

According to a recent study, older adults with dementia are three times more likely to be hospitalized due to errors, overdoses or adverse reactions compared to those without cognitive decline. Smart pill dispensers help reduce these risks by automatically releasing the correct medication at scheduled times.

Many also lock access to medications between doses, sound alerts when it’s time to take a medication and notify caregivers if a dose is missed. By reducing confusion and medication errors, these tools can improve medication adherence, support independence for longer and provide caregivers with greater peace of mind.

Some available options are:

— Hero Health. Automatically sorts, stores and dispenses up to 10 different medications, with timed alerts and caregiver notifications if doses are missed.

— MedaCube. A locked, automated medication dispenser that stores multiple prescriptions and releases the correct dose at scheduled times, with safety features designed to help prevent missed doses, double dosing and medication errors.

— Medisafe. Sends scheduled medication reminders, tracks doses and can alert caregivers if a dose is missed or taken incorrectly. It can also flag potential drug interactions and help improve adherence and reduce medication errors by keeping users and family members informed in real time.

4. Memory support and cognitive engagement apps for Alzheimer’s

Primarily for people living with dementia, memory support and cognitive engagement apps are designed to help maintain thinking skills, support orientation and reinforce identity. Some use digital reminiscence therapy, which helps spark memory and conversation through photos, music and personal life stories from a person’s past. These tools also include games, prompts and guided activities that encourage engagement and provide gentle cognitive stimulation.

Some available options are:

— Memory Lane Games. An app that uses simple, familiar-themed games to help trigger memory recall and encourage conversation in an easy, low-pressure way that supports engagement and interaction.

— Lumosity. This app offers short games designed to target memory, attention and problem-solving skills, and can be used to support general cognitive stimulation in those in early cognitive decline.

— MindMate. Combines brain games, daily activity support and routine tools designed to support cognition and engagement in early-stage dementia.

— LifeBio Memory. Helps families create a personalized digital life story using photos, memories and important life events to encourage memory recall and meaningful conversations.

— Nymbl. An app that combines balance exercises with cognitive training to help improve stability and reduce fall risk in older adults. It offers personalized programs that can be completed at home and adapts to a user’s progress over time.

5. AI conversation tools and spoken daily support companions

These tools can help people living with dementia stay engaged in daily routines by providing spoken reminders for medications, appointments, meals, hydration and other tasks, while also offering conversation, cognitive engagement and companionship.

“In the early stages, AI can act like a cognitive safety net. It helps people living with dementia stay on top of routines, appointments and daily tasks in a way that preserves their independence and confidence. Equally important, it can reinforce habits and structure, which are incredibly grounding for someone navigating a diagnosis,” Edgerly says.

Depending on the technology, these tools can answer questions, play music, suggest activities, tell stories and hold simple conversations to help reduce loneliness and keep users mentally engaged. Many also include calendars, to-do lists and voice assistants, while some allow caregivers to update schedules remotely, monitor task completion or receive alerts if important tasks are missed. These tools are generally most effective in the early stages of dementia, when individuals can still respond to prompts and engage in conversation.

Some available options are:

— ElliQ. The tabletop device initiates conversation on its own rather than waiting to be prompted, which is especially useful for people with dementia who may not remember to engage with a device independently. It can share reminders, encourage daily activity and alert caregivers to changes in engagement patterns over time.

— Google Assistant. A voice-activated digital assistant that can set reminders, manage schedules, answer questions and provide spoken prompts to help with daily tasks and routines.

— Alexa. A voice-activated assistant that can provide spoken reminders for medications, meals, appointments and daily routines, and can also integrate with smart home devices to support structured daily living.

6. Caregiver coordination apps and dementia education resources

Caring for someone with dementia often involves multiple family members, friends and healthcare providers, making communication and organization a challenge. Caregiver coordination and education apps help families keep everyone on the same page by centralizing schedules, medication lists, care notes, appointments and other important information. Many also provide educational resources about dementia, practical caregiving tips and guidance on what to expect as the condition progresses.

These tools can reduce confusion, improve communication and make it easier to share caregiving responsibilities. With nearly two-thirds of caregivers reporting moderate to high stress, according to an AARP 2025 report, these apps can help the primary caregiver feel more organized and less overwhelmed while encouraging greater involvement from other family members. By keeping everyone informed and coordinated, they can reduce the burden on any one person and allow more time to focus on the loved one being cared for.

Some available options are:

— My ALZ Journey. Developed with input from people living with early-stage dementia, the app helps those newly diagnosed, along with their caregivers, navigate the journey ahead, according to Edgerly. It provides personalized guidance, education, planning tools, interactive activities and local community resources.

— Caring Village. Helps families coordinate care by organizing medications, appointments, tasks, important documents and updates in one shared platform, making it easier to communicate and share caregiving responsibilities.

— CircleCare. Helps families coordinate caregiving by organizing tasks, schedules, medication reminders and shared updates in one place, making it easier to share responsibilities, track contributions and keep everyone informed.

— Elevmi. A caregiver app that helps families track changes in a loved one’s symptoms and behaviors, prepare for medical appointments, access Alzheimer’s education and receive personalized caregiving guidance and emotional support.

[READ: What Is an Aging Plan and How to Make One]

How to Choose the Right Technology For Your Family: A Four-Step Framework for Selecting Dementia Care Tech

When deciding which technology option is right for you and your loved one’s needs, selecting the right tools can be overwhelming. To simplify the decision process, use this four-step process to consider your options:

1. Audit your caregiving challenges. Rather than browsing tools generally, list your top three daily hurdles, such as wandering, medication adherence or fall risks. Prioritize devices that offer specific, targeted features designed to solve those exact pain points.

2. Layer your solutions. No single device is a silver bullet. Most families find success by layering different technologies, such as combining a fall-detection wearable with a smart medication dispenser. This creates a multi-layered safety net that covers more ground than any single app.

3. Align with disease progression. Technology needs evolve as the disease advances. In early stages, prioritize tools that support cognition and independence, such as reminder apps or engagement games. As cognitive decline accelerates, shift your focus toward safety-first solutions like GPS trackers and non-invasive monitoring systems.

4. Define the role of AI. Treat AI as a helper for caregiving. Its strength lies in monitoring patterns and alerting you to anomalies that might otherwise go unnoticed. Remember: AI provides data, but you provide the observation, empathy and judgment that no machine can replicate.

Caregiving tech decision matrix

Primary challenge Recommended tech category Key benefit Wandering GPS trackers and geofencing Immediate location recovery Medication errors Smart dispensers Reduces hospitalizations Safety or falls Monitoring systems and wearables Early alert for health changes Social Isolation AI companions and engagement apps Improves mood and daily structure

[READ: Home Care vs. Assisted Living: 2026 Costs, Pros & How to Choose]

Ensuring Privacy and Data Security in Dementia Care Technology

Many dementia apps and AI caregiving tools collect sensitive information, including health data, medication schedules, location information and conversations. Because this data can reveal intimate details about a person’s life, privacy and security should be key considerations when choosing a platform.

Here are tips for ensuring you keep your privacy and data security safe:

— Prioritize robust security. Look for companies that protect user data with safeguards such as encryption, multi-factor authentication and compliance with applicable privacy laws.

— Review privacy policies. Before downloading an app or purchasing an AI device, understand what information is collected, how it’s used, whether it’s shared with third parties and how long it’s retained.

— Seek transparency. A trustworthy company should be open about its security practices, regularly update its software and make its privacy policy easy to find.

— Customize privacy settings. Take advantage of options to control what information is shared with caregivers, disable location tracking or delete your account and personal data.

— Check app permissions. Be cautious if an app requests access to your camera, microphone, contacts or location without a clear reason.

[READ: How to Talk to Someone With Dementia: Expert Tips and Phrases]

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Best AI and Tech Tools for Dementia Care: 2026 Guide originally appeared on usnews.com