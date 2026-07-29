Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

The West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206 million.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $243.05, an increase of 86% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFB

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