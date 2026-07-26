Bed Rotting: Health Benefits and Risks of Spending All Day in Bed

Sometimes, the most enticing response to feeling burnt out is simply staying in bed for an extended period of time,…

Sometimes, the most enticing response to feeling burnt out is simply staying in bed for an extended period of time, from hours to days. On social media, this is known as “bed rotting,” and it’s celebrated as a form of self-care. Creators even say the trend can help with mental health, but experts warn that staying bedridden for too long can be harmful to your physical and mental health or signal a more serious mental health issue, like burnout or depression.

Before you surrender your weekend in bed the name of self-care, here is what health experts say about bed rotting and the alternatives they suggest that are more likely to leave you feeling refreshed come Monday morning.

[READ: What Are the Signs of Burnout]

What Is Bed Rotting?

Bed rotting is a term that was born on social media that describes staying in bed for extended periods of time without excess stimulation or activity. Since the term isn’t an official diagnosis, the specifics vary. For some people, bed rotting may only last a few hours, while others talk about bed rotting for a few days. The common thread is that you’re spending that time “off,” describes Dr. Jessi Gold, psychiatrist and chief wellness officer for the University of Tennessee system.

“I think about it as sometimes purposeful, sometimes not, staying in your bed, staying on your couch, staying away from things that are stimulating,” says Gold. “Maybe you’re sleeping, maybe you’re reading, maybe you’re watching TV, but you’re just ‘off.'”

While bed rotting, people often choose to be intentionally unresponsive to the outside world, not picking up phone calls or texting back. Some people describe it as a way to reclaim their time for themselves, rather than needing to be responsive on social media or social in the outside world.

If you’re bed rotting regularly, it’s worth mentioning to a therapist or psychiatrist, so that you can try to determine why and whether there might be healthier coping mechanisms for what you’re experiencing.

[SEE: Best Ways to Practice Self-Care.]

Restorative Self-Care or Avoidance? How Bed Rotting Affects Your Mental Health

If a patient talks about bed rotting, Gold says she wants to learn more about that person’s experience by asking questions like:

— How long of a time period are you bed rotting for?

— Do you know why you’re drawn to bed rotting?

— Why does it help?

— How do you feel afterwards?

— Have you tried other methods of coping with what you’re dealing with, and has anything else helped? Why does that activity feel different from bed rotting?

“My personal therapist… used to always say, ‘Was it like restorative or avoidant?’ And I find that to be a really helpful distinction,” says Gold. “Did having the time to shut off help you recover in some way? Did you feel better afterwards? Or were you doing it because you didn’t want to do something else?”

Is your bed-rotting restorative or avoidant?

Restorative Avoidant “Unplugging” to recharge mental energy and take a social media break Escaping obligations, people or stress in a way that’s detrimental to your work or personal life Short-term (a few hours to a day) Prolonged (multiple consecutive days) or frequent and disruptive to your life Leaves you feeling rejuvenated, refreshed or energized Leaves you feeling anxious, guilty, isolated or lethargic

Some people find bed rotting to be restorative and report having more energy to conquer the week ahead of them after spending time alone.

“Taking a day off or even a weekend from the world and staying in bed can be rejuvenating for some,” says Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, the chief medical officer at Advantage Behavioral Health in Laurel Springs, New Jersey. “It is a form of self-care for most people and is safe for short periods of time.”

While it’s important to practice self-care and manage stress, staying in bed all day for multiple days can have negative health consequences.

“It becomes detrimental when someone avoids contact with others. This can cause feelings of isolation,” Papa-Molter says. “Humans are innately social and need interaction with other humans. Isolation and loneliness in turn can cause depressive symptoms and possibly anxiety.”

It can also exacerbate existing feelings of sadness and lethargy. And if you go too long in bed, causing you to miss work, school or other obligations, that could cause you to feel even more stressed. Engaging in fewer activities can also further fuel a cycle of depression or anxiety.

[READ: A Guide to Clinical Depression: Signs and Symptoms and Treatments for Major Depressive Disorder]

Bed Rotting vs. Depression

If you find yourself bed rotting for days on end or have no desire to participate in normal daily activities, you may want to talk to a loved one, medical professional or mental health professional about how you are feeling. These could be signs that you are experiencing a mental health condition and could benefit from some extra support.

“If you have a history of depression, bed rotting can be a warning sign,” explains Gold. “Depression naturally makes you not want to get out of bed. If your brain is ‘off’ for too long and it starts reminding you of times you were depressed — or if it lasts longer than a couple of weeks — it’s time to pay close attention.”

Bed rotting may increase isolation in older adults

Long-term bed rotting may be particularly harmful for older adults, who may be “more vulnerable to the effects of isolation,” Papa-Molter adds.

“It concerns me if I see an elderly person isolated and staying in bed all day on a regular basis,” she says. It’s crucial to stay active and connected with others, as sedentary lifestyles can lead to medical issues especially in the elderly population.

Still, that doesn’t mean you have to be social and productive every day. Rest days don’t have to be harmful if they are used in moderation.

“People who are feeling so emotionally drained that they can’t engage in their usual activities need to see a mental health professional,” Cutler says. He recommends seeking additional support if you find yourself experiencing loss of appetite, not finding usual activities enjoyable or having any thoughts of harming yourself or others.

[SEE: How to Sleep Better: 14 Proven Methods for Better Sleep]

Bed Rotting and Physical Health

Staying in bed for too long can have physical health consequences too. As with mental health, people can be more vulnerable to physical health consequences the longer they engage in bed rotting.

Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician in Santa Monica, California, says that two worrisome side effects of staying in bed too long (without sleeping) are symptoms of insomnia and/or muscle weakness.

Insomnia

If you sleep in a bed every night, your body associates your bed with rest, which can help you get into the habit of sleeping through the night. When you do other activities in bed, however, your body may struggle to make this association and have a harder time falling asleep at night.

“Spending time in your bed when you’re not sleeping or having sex is known to disturb people’s sleep patterns,” Cutler says. “It can result in sleep disturbances, particularly insomnia where people then get trained to consciously — or perhaps unconsciously — lay in bed and not sleep.”

[READ: Acupuncture for Insomnia: How Acupuncture Can Help You Sleep.]

Muscle weakness

When people are bedridden for long time periods, they can be at risk for muscle loss or weakness. These risks are particularly high for people who are hospitalized or for other health reasons need to stay in bed, but are less likely to occur if you’re bed rotting for hours to a day.

Truly bedridden patients may experience deconditioning, a decline in physical function of the body as a result of physical inactivity and muscle wasting from not using their muscles.

If you’re bed rotting for several hours to a day, you’re more likely to experience temporary muscle weakness, stiffness, back pain and sore joints from being immobile.

Blood clotting

Being inactive for periods of time, even simply while sitting during a long flight, can increase your risk for blood clots, which are a serious medical problem. Blood clots can travel to the heart or brain and lead to heart attacks, stroke and death.

You can participate in the spirit of bed rotting and reduce your risk for blood clots by standing up every so often and walking around, even if it’s just within your house or room.

Bed Rotting and Personal Hygiene

Some people who engage in bed rotting may refrain from personal hygiene activities, like taking a shower. While this may leave you a little “less fresh,” it’s probably not going to hurt your health, Cutler says.

“We’ve become a very hygiene-conscious society, but there are many places where people only shower once or twice a week — so I don’t think that’s an issue,” Cutler says. “If there are areas of the body that are dirty, you can wipe them off.”

Still, going without showering for extended periods of time can leave you looking and feeling unwell, and refraining from brushing your teeth for too long can be detrimental to your oral health.

7 Rules for Bed Rotting Without Ruining Your Sleep or Mood

People who want to participate in the bed rotting trend may be able to do so with slim to no consequences. Just be sure to follow these tips:

— Set a time limit. Depending on your fatigue level, that could be a few hours to a day.

— Consider any personal medical advice. Has your doctor given you any specific exercise, movement or dietary recommendations for your mental health? Ask yourself if a bed rot fits in with or goes against their medical advice.

— Check in with your emotions. Ask yourself if isolating in bed is what you need, or if you would benefit from social interactions. This answer may vary from person-to-person, or day-to-day.

— Check in with your mental health. Ask yourself why you are feeling drained. Can staying in bed help you recharge?

— Check in with your physical sensations. Does staying in bed feel good, or is your body in need of some stretching or movement?

— Check in with yourself again after your bed rot. Did this activity leave you feeling recharged? Or do you feel even more anxious or stressed?

— Evaluate your mental health as a whole. Especially if you do not feel recharged, what are you feeling instead? Not feeling hopeful, not finding enjoyment in activities that previously brought you joy and thoughts of harming yourself or others are signs of depression.

Remember, having fatigue after a long day or week is normal, but if it is interfering with your work, social life or other important activities, then it is a good idea to discuss your symptoms with a doctor. It may also be helpful to talk to a therapist who can help you learn new coping skills and get to the root cause of your bed rotting.

How Do I Stop Bed Rotting?

Spending extended periods of time in bed can inadvertently remove the things from our life that we do enjoy and feel energized by. Alternative methods of recharging, including a few healthy daily habits, may work better and help you stop spending your time bed rotting.

“When we feel bad, we try to say no to everything. What happens is the things that go are the things we actually like to do,” says Gold. “All the stuff that’s off of our list are the things that give us energy, the things that give us meaning, the things that excite us. And all we’re left with is mandatory stuff.”

So, rather than saying a blanket “no” to everything and spending the entire day in bed, consider these alternatives:

— Reading a book

— Exercising or doing yoga

— Having coffee or going for a walk with a friend

— Being intentional about spending time off of social media

— Meditation

But at the end of the day, only you can know what will make you feel better.

“Coping skills aren’t one-size-fits-all. We should treat coping skills more like hobbies,” says Gold. “The one you’ll actually do is the one you should do.”

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Bed Rotting: Health Benefits and Risks of Spending All Day in Bed originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/27/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.