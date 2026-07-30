Baytex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $126.3 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $126.3 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $397 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $392.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.29. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

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